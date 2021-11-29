Jesse Tyler Ferguson responds to fan's salty comment about 'Selling Sunset' cameo

It’s been more than a year and a half since fans of “Modern Family” said farewell to the beloved series, so it’s no surprise that those fans would take notice when one of the sitcom’s stars makes a surprise appearance on another show.

But Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s recent cameo on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” caused some viewers to do more than just take notice — they took to social media to question why the respected actor would make an appearance on the reality TV show at all.

The hubbub began shortly after season four of the real-estate series debuted last week. That’s when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Ferguson was among the guests who attended Christine Quinn’s jungle-themed baby shower in the second episode.

“Wait who dragged poor Jesse Tyler Ferguson out to this baby shower?” one viewer wondered.

Another wasn’t simply surprised by his momentary appearance on the show, actually finding it stranger that his named flashed across the screen to mark the cameo.

“Season four of Selling Sunset is absolutely deranged,” that person tweeted. “The sincere dog poems? The new real estate agent with a cheeseburger empanada empire? The Jesse Tyler Ferguson title card at Christine’s baby shower?”

But it was yet another viewer who seemed particularly salty about the 46-year-old choosing to make this TV appearance in particular.

“Jesse Tyler Ferguson made an appearance at Christine’s baby shower,” the critical fan wrote. “He’s either doing poorly post-Modern Family or he was just hella bored post-pandemic and craved ANY social interaction.”

It was at that point that the star himself chimed in with a response that put the speculation to rest.

“I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I'm LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this,” he wrote in a tweet of his own. “I'm doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me!”

He even added a kiss emoji to all those concerned.

Still, one fan couldn’t resist teasing the star further in response to the comment, writing, “I'm having an office Christmas party on the 17th, if you're career hasn't picked up by then pop by.”