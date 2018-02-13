share tweet pin email

Could a "Seinfeld" reboot be next in the revival of one '90s television hit after another?

Jerry Seinfeld told Ellen DeGeneres not to rule it out on Tuesday in his first appearance on her show.

"It's possible,'' he said.

DeGeneres couldn't help but ask, given that "Roseanne" is returning to ABC in March and "Murphy Brown" is being revived by CBS at the end of the year. There have also been three seasons of "Full House" on Netflix and the return of "X-Files" on Fox.

The legendary comedian at least entertaining the possibility is a change from last year, when he told Entertainment Tonight that "maybe it's nice that you continue to love it instead of us tampering with something that went pretty well."

Seinfeld and DeGeneres also recently filmed an episode of his Netflix series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," in her hometown of Montecito, California, for release later this year.

He revealed on Tuesday that despite the title of his show, he didn't start drinking coffee until a few years ago.

"Just before the series, I drank this drink,'' he said. "I go, 'This is a fantastic drink and it really gets you chatty,''' he said. "I didn't know about it."

Wait, he didn't know about coffee, like it was some secret?

"You know how comedians can be out of it in certain ways,'' he said. "I just missed it. I didn't know it was great. It has a unique quality in conversation. I think it makes people kind of warm up to each other."

"I think tequila's better for that,'' DeGeneres joked.

As for the "Seinfeld" reboot, just know that he reserves the right to shut down any hint of it at a moment's notice. It comes with the territory when you're his age.

"When you're in your 60s, you have rights that you didn't have when you're younger,'' he said. "People ask me to do something, and I just say no. I'm 63, there's no reason, no excuse, no explanation. Just no."

