Jerry Seinfeld on his top-secret project as all 'Seinfeld' seasons hit Netflix

For a show about nothing, this news is definitely something.

Jerry Seinfeld is celebrating the release of his legendary sitcom, “Seinfeld,” on Netflix by playing a Lego version of himself in a 90-second digital short released over the weekend by the streaming service. It also features a Lego version of his sitcom apartment.

“Well, who doesn't want to be a Lego?” the comedian told Jenna Bush Hager in TODAY interview aired Monday. “You can order the universe with Lego. You can make sense of something. If you follow the instructions and you complete the model, it makes sense.”

Creating the short was more arduous than getting on a puffy shirt.

“Some of those bits — you know when I skate out in the end? That took an hour and a half of moving an inch at a time,” he said.

Does Lego Jerry say, "Hello, Newman?" Netflix

Perhaps hoping to make up for that whole regifting debacle that fans no doubt remember, Bryan Cranston, who had a memorable recurring role as dentist Tim Whatley on the sitcom, appears in the short as an old-time announcer, plugging "Seinfeld's" arrival on Netflix.

“You call him on the phone and say, ‘Want to be in a Lego short?’” Jenna asked Seinfeld about how he approached the Emmy and Tony Award winner.

“Yeah,” Seinfeld said.

“And his response was?” Jenna asked.

“‘Love to,’” Seinfeld replied. “He says, ‘I don't know what you're talking about, but I trust you.’”

Seinfeld also remains adamant that New York is bouncing back after the pandemic. The funnyman penned an op-ed last year insisting the Big Apple will eventually return to all its splendor. He still stands by his take on the matter.

"I am humbly proud that I stuck up for my town," he told Jenna. "You're not getting rid of this. There is nothing like this anywhere in the world."

