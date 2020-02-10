'Jerry Maguire' child star congratulates Renée Zellweger on Oscar win

You can always count on your family to be there for you during one of your biggest moments.

“Jerry Maguire” star Jonathan Lipnicki, who starred as Renée Zellweger’s son in the hit 1996 film, made sure to pass on his best wishes after she won the Best Actress Academy Award on Sunday for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy.” It marked the second time in her career she has been honored with an Oscar.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“Congrats Mom!!!” he wrote on Twitter, along with the hashtag #Oscars.

Lipnicki, 29, of course, is best remembered for playing precocious Ray, the young son of Zellweger’s single mom Dorothy in "Jerry Maguire," which snagged four Oscar nominations and one supporting actor win for Cuba Gooding Jr.

Jonathan Lipnicki and Renée Zellweger in "Jerry Maguire." Courtesy Everett Collection

The film catapulted Zellweger, who won her first Academy Award in 2004 for “Cold Mountain,” into stardom.

All grown up! Jonathan Lipnicki attends the Los Angeles special screening of "Why We Hate" at Museum of Tolerance on Oct. 7, 2019 in Los Angeles. Rachel Luna / Getty Images

Lipnicki was six years old when “Jerry Maguire” was released and won the hearts of audiences with such lines as “Did you know that the human head weighs eight pounds?” and “Do you know that my next-door neighbor has three rabbits?”

He went on to enjoy roles in the "Stuart Little" films and "The Little Vampire," as well as various television series. He continues to act as an adult and in 2017 opened up about how he was bullied by being called a "has been" child star.

"I was made to feel like garbage every day of middle school to the point where I had a panic attack every night before school, because I wondered how I would get through the next day," he shared on Instagram.