share tweet pin email

The comedy world has lost a legend.

Jerry Lewis, who enjoyed a long career in show business from his partnership with Dean Martin to roles in films like “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy,” has died at the age of 91.

The tributes to Lewis began pouring in immediately after the news broke.

Jerry Lewis just died. When I met him, I feel apart, just sobbed. I guess it's time for that again. — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

Penn Jillette told MSNBC, “He was such a wild man and an inspiration in everything he did and always funny. Always funny.”

Jillette shared more fond memories of his time spent with Lewis on Twitter.

Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy. pic.twitter.com/t7qEkDo4Sl — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) August 20, 2017

“Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy,” he captioned one of the photos that he shared.

Here’s a look at how other stars in Hollywood are remembering Lewis:

We lost one of the great ones today...possibly the greatest. Jerry Lewis was one of my comedy heroes & was a giganâ¦ https://t.co/Baob4Gn29E pic.twitter.com/dmkjsDlPHi — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a comic and philanthropic icon. I send love to his family today. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a genius comedian, actor, director, inventor, humanitarian and, as a Las Vegan, what I miss most..https://t.co/R0uLkPOwyU — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 20, 2017

That fool was no dummy. Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was! ;^D pic.twitter.com/3Zdq9xhXlE — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis was a complicated man of astonishing talent.



If u are in comedy, you've been influenced by him, whether u know it or not. RIP https://t.co/VE5KZMETMU — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 20, 2017

Dear Jerry

Dad will be as happy to see you as I'm sad to see you go.

Give him one of your bear hugs for me. I'll always love you. pic.twitter.com/iImROGLKnl — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) August 20, 2017

We have lost a great comedian and even greater heart. Thank you for the laughs and the feels, Jerry Lewis. https://t.co/vdYCfd7atJ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2017

Condolences to the family of Jerry Lewis. The world is a lot less funnier today. ï¸ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 20, 2017

Jerry Lewis loomed large in my family. Many movies with my mom & he made home movies with Janet and Tony. He made me and many laugh. #rip pic.twitter.com/4LbEbc9FCT — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 20, 2017

One of the greatest of all time. A legend. A showman. A comedic icon. A movie star. An activist. A one of a kind. RIP #jerrylewis pic.twitter.com/h3ODZgZjAa — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 20, 2017

It was incredible knowing & laughing with the Amazing Jerry Lewis! He'll keep'em laffin in the ever after! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) August 20, 2017

Goodbye Jerry

You invented the whole thing

Thank you doesn't even get close

Love — Jeffrey Tambor (@jeffreytambor) August 20, 2017

Always funny. Always helpful. Always honest. I will miss you Jerry Lewis. The world has lost a true innovator & icon. pic.twitter.com/mJzLbh0VFd — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 20, 2017

From 3 on I cherish how this genius brought comfort to me with laughter and then support and friendship. Rip Jerry pic.twitter.com/Jfu2cXZEju — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) August 20, 2017

Oh NOOOOO!!! Jerry Lewis just died! Another comic legend has left us. Martin&Lewis were the Beatles of comedy! Nobody was EVER bigger! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 20, 2017