The comedy world has lost a legend.
Jerry Lewis, who enjoyed a long career in show business from his partnership with Dean Martin to roles in films like “The Nutty Professor” and “The Bellboy,” has died at the age of 91.
The tributes to Lewis began pouring in immediately after the news broke.
Penn Jillette told MSNBC, “He was such a wild man and an inspiration in everything he did and always funny. Always funny.”
Jillette shared more fond memories of his time spent with Lewis on Twitter.
“Goodbye to the real, no irony, king of comedy,” he captioned one of the photos that he shared.
Here’s a look at how other stars in Hollywood are remembering Lewis: