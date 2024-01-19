Why fans are freaking out about Jeremy Allen White’s Tiffany brooch

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

What is the “Rosalía rose?”

After "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White wore a Tiffany brooch to the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 14, fans pointed noticed it looked nearly identical to the brooch that singer Rauw Alejandro once wore to the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards.

They noticed another similarity between the two: Both have been romantically linked to the Spanish singer Rosalía.

Alejandro and Rosalía dated from 2021 to 2022. Rosalía and White were photographed kissing in late 2023, following his divorce from Addison Timlin.

Fans theorized that the brooch is a confirmation that White and Rosalía are dating. TODAY.com has reached out to White, Rosalía and White's stylist for comment.

"The fact that Rosalía makes her BFs wear that rose is kinda slay," X-user @belivetsgloves wrote. "Like branding them."

“She marks them — I love that for her,” TikTok-user @JustLuisa wrote under a video of White in his Critics Choice Awards outfit that garnered more than 1.3 million views.

“Not Rosalía pulling a Blair Waldorf move,” another user wrote, referencing the “Gossip Girl” character who would put a heart pin on the clothes of guys she was serious with.

Are White and Alejandro wearing the same brooch? We found out

Julia Hackman Chafé, the jewelry expert behind the TikTok account @jewelswithjules, confirmed Alejandro and White are wearing the same Tiffany brooch, but in slightly different gold hues.

The Tiffany website has four different versions of the Elsa Peretti Amapola Brooch. All have red silk but some stems are made from gold, some silver and one encrusted in diamonds. They range in price from $875 to $14,500.

While it's been called a "rose," playing off of Rosalía's name, the flower is actually meant to resemble a poppy, per Tiffany.

Hackman Chafé says White's brooch fits in with a trend of men sporting jewelry on red carpets, as seen in Barry Keoghan's jewelry-heavy Golden Globes outfit.

Barry Keoghan attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

"I feel like Timothée Chalamet brought back men’s jewelry in a way that’s still masculine but not gaudy," Hackman Chafé says. "The new men’s trend consists of seemingly unisex vintage pieces that, somehow still feel very masculine on a man. Barry Keoghan’s red carpet looks are a great example of this."

Maybe it's a sign of affection. Or maybe, the Tiffany brooch is just a sign of taste.