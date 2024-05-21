"The Bear" co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White traded compliments in her new cover story with Vanity Fair.

In the wide-ranging interview published May 21, White, the 33-year-old Emmy winner who brings chef Carmy to life in the show, said his on-screen dynamic with Edebiri as sous-chef Sydney is present off-screen, too.

“We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera. I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist. And so I hope that sort of — that kind of thing shines through on camera between Carm and Syd,” he said.

“Syd is always able to...I don’t know, to deliver something different to Carmy, and she’s usually right,” he added. “And I guess I think Ayo is also usually right.”

The 28-year-old Edebiri, who's also an Emmy winner for her role in the show, said the type of work she and White do creates "feelings of passion."

“Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing, and I think when you’re also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there’s something that also invokes feelings of passion,” Edebiri said.

“Also, boy’s got some beautiful blue eyes," she added. "You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto.”

The "Abbott Elementary" guest star has previously shied away from publicly gushing over White's looks.

She looked away when shown a picture of his steamy, mostly nude Calvin Klein underwear ad on the Golden Globes red carpet in January.

“I’m happy for him. That’s my boy,” Edebiri said when asked her thoughts on it.

“I do feel like I want people to understand that he’s my co-worker!” she added.

The pair stars as chefs at a run-of-the-mill diner in Chicago that they want to turn into a respected staple of the restaurant industry.

There has been speculation about whether Edebiri is dating anyone. In March, she posted a photo with Irish actor Paul Mescal. In May, Edebiri shared the story behind the pic, telling "Entertainment Tonight" that she and Mescal "ran into each other on St. Patrick's Day." Both have also expressed interest in starring in a rom-com together.

White married Addison Timlin in 2019, and they share two children. Timlin filed for divorced May 2023.

Fans can catch Edebiri and White on screen soon when Season Three of FX's “The Bear” premieres June 27 on Hulu.