'Jeopardy!' will resume production with Ken Jennings as 1st interim guest host

"Jeopardy!" is resuming production with Ken Jennings stepping in as the show's first interim guest host.

The "Greatest of All Time" champion will help honor the legacy of the late Alex Trebek, who died Nov. 8 of pancreatic cancer at age 80.

Alex Trebek, left, poses with Ken Jennings during Jennings' record-breaking "Jeopardy!" streak in 2004. Getty Images

In a press release on Monday, the long-running game show announced that it would resume filming Nov. 30 with "a series of interim guest hosts" — kicking off with 46-year-old Jennings — until a permanent host is announced at a later date.

"Alex believed in the importance of 'Jeopardy!' and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him," said executive producer Mike Richards. "We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers."

Jennings holds the all-time "Jeopardy!" records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700). Jennings shared an emotional tweet honoring Trebek shortly after the beloved host's death.

"Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair posing for a selfie.

"Thinking today about his family and his 'Jeopardy!' family— which, in a way, included millions of us," Jennings added.

"Jeopardy!" also announced a tweak to its upcoming broadcast schedule: The game show will pay tribute to Trebek by airing 10 of his best episodes the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28. The last new episodes Trebek filmed will now air during the week of Jan. 4.

Jennings will make his "Jeopardy!" hosting debut on Monday, Jan. 11.