'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' suspend production due to coronavirus

Popular game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” have joined the growing list of programs suspending production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both shows, which had previously elected to tape without a live audience, announced the news in a series of tweets on Monday.

With the increasing concern surrounding COVID-19, we have decided to temporarily suspend production on Jeopardy! and @WheelofFortune. The health and well-being of our contestants, staff, and crew are our top priority, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 16, 2020

There will still be new episodes airing! Check your local listings. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 17, 2020

The rest of the season will continue as planned as soon as we're back in the studio. — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) March 17, 2020

While taping is being put on hold, fans will not have to watch reruns just yet, since new episodes had already been shot.

"There will still be new episodes airing! Check your local listings," another tweet said.

And while things are up in the air at the moment, the shows will resume as soon as possible.

"The rest of the season will continue as planned as soon as we're back in the studio," read a final tweet.

The official “Wheel of Fortune” Twitter page shared the same update, with the image of a solved puzzle reading, “Stay Healthy Everyone.”

The show also said new episodes will be airing, as well.

“The Tonight Show” announced last week it was suspending production. "Late Night with Seth Meyers" did the same, as did “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" planned to suspend production as of Monday, an ABC spokesperson told NBC last week. James Corden's "Late Late Show" also halted production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has also announced it will suspend production until March 30, and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” did so temporarily, without a date given for when it will resume.

"The View" continues to tape new episodes without an audience, although Joy Behar has gone on hiatus from the program as a precautionary measure.

HBO said last week that "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and "Real Time with Bill Maher" will both go on temporary hiatus.