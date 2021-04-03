'Jeopardy!' shares 1st look at guest host Aaron Rodgers ahead of next week's debut

Aaron Rodgers is ready for his “Jeopardy!” debut on Monday!

The NFL MVP will be a guest host on the iconic game show for two weeks, starting on Monday, April 5. Ahead of next week, the show’s official Instagram shared a sneak peek clip of him behind the lectern.

“The key to being football smart is to focus,” Rodgers says in the clip. “And the key to really being good at hosting is that same focus.”

It was announced in early January that Rodgers would join the likes of Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Mayim Bialik and “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker as guest hosts on "Jeopardy!" following the death of the late Alex Trebek at age 80.

Before the big announcement was officially released, the 37-year-old NFL star accidentally spilled the beans during a visit on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek,” he said. “They're doing some guest-hosting spots. It's going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to do one of those. … I'm excited about that opportunity with ‘Jeopardy!’”

During a press conference later that day, he admitted, “I think I may have jumped the gun a little bit, so I apologize to 'Jeopardy!' if they wanted to announce it.”

“I just got so excited on the show earlier. It kind of just went down the last couple of days, us figuring it out," he continued. "It is very exciting. It's for the offseason. We'll be even more excited when that opportunity gets a little closer, but, man, the show has been so special to me over the years. It's been a staple at my house here in Green Bay for the last 16 years — 6 o'clock watching Alex and trying to get as many questions as I can.”

His upcoming hosting stint isn’t the only recent big life event for the football star. Rodgers got engaged to actor Shailene Woodley earlier this year, breaking the news during his virtual acceptance speech at the NFL Honors broadcast where he was named the 2020 MVP.

In the midst of his acceptance speech, Rodgers slipped in one huge piece of news, saying, “I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”

Woodley confirmed the news just over a week later during her appearance on “The Tonight Show.” After many weeks of speculation that she was not only dating Rodgers but also engaged to the football star, she casually revealed that they have been engaged “for a while.”

“Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while,’” she told Jimmy Fallon. “He’s, first of all, a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback also opened up about the engagement in March, calling it the “best thing that’s happened to be me in the last year.”

The couple has continued to be hush-hush about their relationship, though they did make a rare public outing earlier this week in Arkansas.

Woodley and Rodgers were featured in a group photo posted on Instagram by the Best Cafe and Bar in Hot Springs on Tuesday.

“Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night,” the caption read. “Grateful for the opportunity🏈”