That was fast! Alex Trebek ditches his classic mustache — here's why

Mustache or beard? How about neither?

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek made a splash when he returned for the show's 35th season Monday sporting a handsome silver beard.

But on Tuesday that all started to change, and a video posted by the show revealed he'd gone goatee!

Then, on Wednesday, we saw that even that was gone ... and he was back to his classic 'stache.

Best mustache in Hollywood – hands down. Don't @ us. pic.twitter.com/pYfZspmdtW — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 19, 2018

This confused us a tad, because the show had actually asked fans to weigh in, and the votes were overwhelmingly pro-beard!

To beard, or not to beard: that is the question. Vote now! #AlexTrebeard — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 10, 2018

On Thursday, Trebek threw us another curveball when he got rid of the mustache altogether in a video on Instagram. Why'd he do it? While the majority of people who chimed in favored the beard, he elected to bypass both options and make his upper lip naked because of the one person who trumps all others: his wife.

“Sorry to have to tell you folks, but voting is now closed," Trebek said in the clip. "And we’ve determined that the winner is my wife, Jean. She voted for me to be clean-shaven and so, that’s it.”

He then shared footage of himself shaving.

The thing is, Trebek looks great in all kinds of facial hair, and the mustache over the years is really hard to deny:

Meet Alex Trebek and his pre-silver mustache, from 1984. Getty Images

What's your game, Trebek? Here we see the host and his 'stache in 1990 at a bookstore appearance in New York City. WireImage/Getty Images

The mustache becomes an indelible comedy icon in 2001 on "Saturday Night Live" thanks to Will Ferrell (as Trebek), with Darrell Hammond as Sean Connery. Getty Images

OK, that last one is Will Ferrell as Trebek on "Saturday Night Live." But you get the drift.

Trebek has gone clean-shaven in the past, though a timeline of his facial hair evolution on The Daily Beast called that look "vulnerable, naked, alone."

The fact is, Trebek looks good with or without facial hair.