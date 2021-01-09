Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episode features emotional tribute to beloved host

Friday marked the end of an era when the last episode of “Jeopardy!” hosted by Alex Trebek aired.

The episode featured a tribute to Trebek, who died at the age of 80 from pancreatic cancer last November.

The show later shared the tribute on Twitter, writing, "Simply the best. Thank you, Alex."

The highlight reel, featuring clips of Trebek over the years, ended with a montage of him wishing viewers well at the end of each episode.

A black screen with white text then appeared, dedicating the show to Trebek.

"Forever in our Hearts. Always our Inspiration," the graphic read.

Trebek, who made his debut on American television in 1973, had hosted “Jeopardy!” since it debuted in syndication in 1984, spanning more than a Guinness Record 8,000 episodes over the course of 36 seasons. The eight-time Daytime Emmy Award winner shot the final episodes days before his death.

“When he finished taping this last week of shows, no one knew they would be his last. He performed his responsibilities without complaint, just as he’d always done – with humor, generosity and pride for the game he loved,” reads a statement on the show’s website.

The show has been mourning Trebek’s death.

“Everybody's walking around in a little bit of a fog, shaken from the whole thing,” show announcer Johnny Gilbert told People about the mood on the set. “Part of me left here when Alex left, really."

“He was an absolute warrior,” “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards told TODAY earlier this week about Trebek’s performance in his final episodes.

“It was herculean," he added. "He was in enormous pain. He was 10 days away from passing away.”

Richards addressed viewers on "Jeopardy!" following Trebek's death.

“This is an enormous loss for our staff, crew, for his family, for his millions of fans,” he explained.

"He loved this show and everything it stood for. ... He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family.”

New episodes of “Jeopardy!” will be hosted by Ken Jennings, one of the show’s most well-known champions. A permanent host has not yet been announced.