How ‘Jeopardy!’ honored Alex Trebek in show’s season premiere

Alex Trebek’s place as a permanent part of “Jeopardy!” was cemented on Monday night’s 38th season premiere of the show.

At the top of the episode, announcer Johnny Gilbert revealed that the show’s stage, which had previously been known as Stage 10 at Sony Pictures Studios, will now be known as Alex Trebek Stage.

“Earlier today, with Alex’s wife, Jean, son Matt, and daughters Emily and Nicky, we dedicated the stage on his honor,” Gilbert said, as the trio stood near a plaque with the new stage name. “It will now forever be known as the Alex Trebek Stage.”

While the show celebrates its past, it continues to try and move forward during a tumultuous time. Monday’s premiere featured Mike Richards as host because the season’s new episodes were shot before he was ousted as host and executive producer last month.

Richards was named host of “Jeopardy!” in August, but then a tidal wave of controversy followed after an article in The Ringer detailed his involvement in harassment and discrimination lawsuits. Sexist and disparaging comments he made on “The Randumb Show” podcast also proved problematic.

Richards apologized for his comments and agreed to undergo sensitivity training, but the damage had been done.

He would step down as host and, less than two weeks later, his tenure as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" came to an end.

The situation with Richards was not acknowledged on Monday’s episode. Once his episodes have finished, Mayim Bialik, who will emcee primetime versions of “Jeopardy!,” will step in as interim host.

While the show tries to brush off controversy, reigning champion Matt Amodio, the third highest earner in “Jeopardy!” history, continued his winning streak. He rolled to his 19th straight victory Monday, with $67,800, bringing his total to $642,601.

