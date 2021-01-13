'Jeopardy!' guest hosts announced, including Katie Couric and Mayim Bialik

"Jeopardy!" has announced more guest hosts who'll step in for the late Alex Trebek this season.

Veteran TV journalist Katie Couric, former "Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker will all take a turn behind the lectern, the show's producers announced Wednesday.

They'll follow the show's current guest host, Ken Jennings, whose stint began on Monday. Jennings holds the all-time "Jeopardy!" records for most consecutive games won (74) and highest winnings in regular-season play ($2,520,700).

Like Jennings, each of the upcoming guest hosts will bring their own unique skills to "Jeopardy!"

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers competing on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2015 Jeopardy

Couric is no stranger to asking tough questions. The former TODAY co-anchor — who will be the first woman to ever host "Jeopardy!" — has made a career of probing the minds of history's most fascinating newsmakers.

Meanwhile, Bialik wasn't only playing a scientist on "The Big Bang Theory" — the brainy actor, who currently stars on "Call Me Kat," has a doctorate in neuroscience in real life!

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Rodgers is actually a "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion. He competed on the show in 2015, beating out "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary and astronaut-turned-U.S. Senator Mark Kelly. (In fact, Rodgers was so excited about his upcoming guest-host spot, he "jumped the gun" and shared the news before "Jeopardy!" did.)

Finally, award-winning TV journalist Whitaker has spent four decades covering news stories around the globe for CBS News, winning the Radio Television Digital News Association's highest honor, the Paul White Award, for career achievement in 2018.

The show said it will make a donation to a charity of each guest host's choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

Of course, each guest host's appearance will, in its own way, pay tribute to Trebek, who died Nov. 8 of pancreatic cancer at age 80.

"Alex was a legend, revered by all of us," executive producer Mike Richards, who will also serve as an upcoming host, said in a statement. "I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show."

"Jeopardy!" will announce additional guest hosts later this season. The show has yet to announce a new permanent host.