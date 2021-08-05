Some 'Jeopardy!' fans are not happy with reports about the show's new host

“Jeopardy!” fans are daily-doubling down on their displeasure at reports that the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is in talks to become the permanent host of the show.

Variety reported Wednesday that Richards “is in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television” for the job.

“We are declining comment at this time,” a show spokesperson told TODAY.

Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for "Jeopardy!" during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards broadcast on June 25, 2021.

Richards was the second person to fill in as a guest host this season, which has featured a rotating cast of people stepping in following the death of Alex Trebek, who hosted more than 8,000 "Jeopardy!" episodes.

While nothing has been confirmed, some fans on Twitter are still up in arms at the thought of Richards taking over.

“Jeopardy viewers finding out mike richards is the new host,” someone captioned a grab of a contestant writing “What is pain.”

jeopardy viewers finding out mike richards is the new host pic.twitter.com/hHJQQzMUBM — entitled (@PythonBro) August 4, 2021

“Mike Richards choosing between LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Buzzy Cohen, or Mayim Bialik to be the new #Jeopardy host,” a fan wrote alongside a GIF of someone saying, “I choose meee!”

Mike Richards choosing between LeVar Burton, Aaron Rodgers, Buzzy Cohen, or Mayim Bialik to be the new #Jeopardy host : pic.twitter.com/ehnt8fMWI3 — Drizzle (@Runwitscissors) August 5, 2021

“Everyone: We want to see LeVar Burton host Jeopardy. No one: Jeopardy Exec Producer Mike Richards is in advanced talks to host Jeopardy. Oh, I see now,” another person commented.

Everyone: We want to see LeVar Burton host Jeopardy.



No one: Jeopardy Exec Producer Mike Richards is in advanced talks to host Jeopardy.



Oh, I see now. 😒 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 5, 2021

“LeVar Burton should be the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’ I can't believe we're even having this discussion. He's the obvious choice,” activist Charlotte Clymer wrote.

LeVar Burton should be the next host of "Jeopardy!" I can't believe we're even having this discussion. He's the obvious choice. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 4, 2021

“A: Eeny, Meeny, Miney, Me. Q: What is the process that Jeopardy Executive Producer Mike Richards used when choosing Mike Richards as the new host?” another person wrote.

Claire McNear — author of the 2020 book “Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider’s Guide to 'Jeopardy!'” — also chimed in on the matter with her own thread examining the potential decision.

he was this season’s second guest host, and while he had his fans, he was not particularly well liked by the more diehard Jeopardy! community. meanwhile, there’s certainly some intrigue around the fact that he was involved, along with senior Sony leadership, in the host search — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) August 4, 2021

"He was this season’s second guest host, and while he had his fans, he was not particularly well liked by the more diehard Jeopardy! community," she wrote. "Meanwhile, there’s certainly some intrigue around the fact that he was involved, along with senior Sony leadership, in the host search."

he’s made no secret of his desire to host a game show - he was in the running to take over The Price Is Right after Bob Barker retired; when that job went to Drew Carey, he stayed on as the show’s executive producer. he also hosted Beauty and the Geek — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) August 4, 2021

"He’s made no secret of his desire to host a game show - he was in the running to take over The Price Is Right after Bob Barker retired; when that job went to Drew Carey, he stayed on as the show’s executive producer," she added. "He also hosted Beauty and the Geek."

Richards is one of several people who served as a guest host on "Jeopardy!" during its current season. The aforementioned Burton recently wrapped up his stint and has an army of fans who want him to become the full-time host. Ken Jennings, Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Mehmet Oz, TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Mayim Bialik are among the others who've also stood at the lectern.

Richards has not tipped his hand about who will replace Trebek.

“It’s going to come down to the heads of Sony (Entertainment) to make that decision, ultimately, and it’ll come down to testing,” he told The Wall Street Journal’s podcast in late April.

“They’ve been a part of it. They know what’s going on in the studio. They’re watching the feed, the tapings. It’s very extensive. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of, as far as testing in its size and scope.”