'Jeopardy!' fans react after show's surprising decision to name 2 hosts

The decision to go with two “Jeopardy!” hosts has some fans more perplexed than not knowing the answer in Final Jeopardy!

Fans who had been on the edge of their seats waiting to hear who would be the new host got a double dose of news Wednesday when the show announced executive producer Mike Richards and former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik will both get the honor, with Richards handling the daily syndicated program and Bialik emceeing prime-time and spinoff versions.

The duo will replace beloved host Alex Trebek, who died last year from pancreatic cancer after hosting more than 8,000 episodes over 36 seasons.

Some fans of the long-running show, however, weren't thrilled with the news.

JEOPARDY CHOSE *TWO* HOSTS AND NEITHER IS NAMED LEVAR BURTON. — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) August 11, 2021

Well, that’s it for me. I’ve watched Jeopardy just about my entire life, but I’m done. Horrible choice.



… and if Richards was your guy from the start, you should have just said that. Why get our hopes up after seeing much better guests hosts?!?!? pic.twitter.com/kFgAeUOmfl — Andrea G. Bigelow (@Yummy2YourTummy) August 11, 2021

It seems like there are only two people happy with the new @Jeopardy hosts...the new hosts. — Jason DeMasi (@JDeMasi91) August 11, 2021

RIP Jeopardy. Was fun while it lasted. https://t.co/Ek3f7Sy4jh — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 11, 2021

In revealing the news, Sony Pictures Television, which distributes the show, said the move to bring on Richards and Bialik was not taken lightly.

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” said Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures.

“We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show — deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek.”

Richards had kept mum on who would take over on "Jeopardy!" “It’s going to come down to the heads of Sony (Entertainment) to make that decision, ultimately, and it’ll come down to testing,” he told The Wall Street Journal’s podcast "The Journal" in late April.

“They’ve been a part of it. They know what’s going on in the studio. They’re watching the feed, the tapings. It’s very extensive. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of, as far as testing in its size and scope."

Fans had expressed their displeasure at the idea Richards would step into Trebek's shoes when word got out he was in talks for the position last week. His hiring came under further scrutiny amid past discrimination lawsuits from his time working at "The Price is Right."

"I want to address the complicated employment issues raised in the press during my time at 'The Price is Right' ten years ago," Richards wrote in a memo to "Jeopardy!" staff earlier this week.

"These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on 'The Price is Right.'"

Richards was the second person to fill in as a guest host after Trebek's death, following Ken Jennings, while Bialik's episodes aired in late May and into June. The actor has credited her teenage son with inspiring her to pursue the opportunity to host.

"ITS TRUE!!! Been waiting a long time to tell you all. Really really honored and astounded and excited for this - it’s beyond anything I ever imagined could happen," an ecstatic Bialik wrote on Instagram Wednesday about the news.