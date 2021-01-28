'Jeopardy!' fans can't believe contestants didn't know Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle is one of the most recognizable comedians in the world as the star of Netflix specials and the beloved Comedy Central show that became a classic.

All of that is news to the three contestants on Wednesday night's episode of "Jeopardy!"

They knew the title of President James Buchanan's book, that the element magnesium was named after a place in Greece, and who wrote "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," but they stared blankly with buzzers in hand when it came to identifying Chappelle.

they showed a photo of Dave Chappelle on Jeopardy and nobody could come up with a responsepic.twitter.com/sgRrD5xnRJ — Mark (@tole_cover) January 28, 2021

A $2,000 clue during Double Jeopardy was, "This comedian displayed his drama chops in ‘A Star Is Born,’ playing Bradley Cooper’s longtime friend." The clue even included a picture of Chappelle, making "Jeopardy!" fans think it was a gimme for what is usually the hardest clue in the category.

Instead, it was met with silence from all three contestants and a smile from guest host Ken Jennings.

Fans did a collective facepalm at home.

How did nobody know that was the GREAT Dave Chappelle?! #Jeopardy — Beau Dalleo (@BeauDalleoMusic) January 28, 2021

"How did nobody know that was the GREAT Dave Chappelle?!" one person tweeted.

No one recognized Dave Chappelle during Jeopardy? What is, "who are these people?" — The Sly One (@OlneyPlace) January 28, 2021

"No one recognized Dave Chappelle during Jeopardy? What is, 'who are these people?'" another person tweeted.

It’s crazy enough that a picture of @DaveChappelle was a $2000 clue on Jeopardy tonight - what’s more incredible is no one got it right! — Anthony Amato (@amato19) January 28, 2021

"It’s crazy enough that a picture of @DaveChappelle was a $2000 clue on Jeopardy tonight — what’s more incredible is no one got it right!" another fan tweeted.

It was the latest head-shaking moment on the show, which also had an episode end in a tie last week and went to a sudden-death question to determine the winner.

There's been no comment about the snub from Chappelle, who announced last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled several shows.

We can only imagine him seeing the clip and doing his imitation of rapper Lil Jon: "What?!"