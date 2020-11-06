'Jeopardy' contestant tearfully tells Alex Trebek his impact on him growing up

A touching moment from Thursday night's episode of "Jeopardy" is going viral after the game show shared it on social media.

Burt Thakur, who came out as evening's champion with a $20,400 win, emotionally thanked Alex Trebek for inspiring him and making an indelible impact on his life. The touching revelation was made to the longtime television host when Trebek asked Thakur if he had anyone special back at home cheering him on.

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

"You know, here's a true story, man. I grew up, I learned English because of you," Thakur told Trebek during a post-show conversation. "And so, my grandfather, who raised me — I'm gonna get tears right now — I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day so it's a pretty special moment for me, man."

Thakur wiped tears from his eyes as he recalled the cherished memory, adding, "Thank you very much."

Video of the moment was shared on the official "Jeopardy" Twitter account., with a caption that reads, "Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt!"

Thakur responded with a tweet of his own, writing, "I am incredibly grateful to have competed. Thank you @Jeopardy."

Fans of "Jeopardy!" seemed to really love the special interaction between the two men, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts and feelings.

One person wrote, "I'm crying. This man made me miss my grandfather even more. Jeopardy is my favorite show because it is part of my best memories with my grandfather. Burt, you speak for so many people.

Another added, "That’s beautiful. I watch jeopardy with my mother every chance I get she has terminal cancer and it’s one of our great joys is watching jeopardy. Thanks Alex."

"Men who have the ability to show emotion, and gratefulness are the guys you need in your corner and on your team," tweeted one fan. "Thank you and congratulations Burt."