IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager picks first mystery novel for Read With Jenna book club

'Jeopardy!' clarifies rules after champion's strange habit confuses fans

The show has had to step in and explain exactly what is acceptable when it comes to answering.
Matt Amodio has confused a lot of "Jeopardy!" fans with the way he phrases his responses.
Matt Amodio has confused a lot of "Jeopardy!" fans with the way he phrases his responses.Jeopardy
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

“What is” going on with the current “Jeopardy!” champion?

Matt Amodio is currently riding a nine-game winning streak that has netted him more than $310,000, but some of the show’s fans have a bone to pick with him because he responds with “What is ... ?” or “What’s ...?” for every clue, regardless of what he answers.

For instance, he once said “What’s Updike?” when referring to author John Updike, instead of “Who’s Updike?”

Some viewers have become so puzzled by his style that “Jeopardy!” had to address the matter.

“What’s up with Matt Amodio? A lot of ‘what’s’ in his responses — and that’s totally acceptable!” the show tweeted Monday.

The show went into further detail on its website, specifically addressing Amodio, who's working toward his Ph.D. in computer science from Yale University.

How Alex Trebek’s widow Jean keeps his memory alive

May 3, 202107:29

“The rules state, ‘...all contestant responses to an answer must be phrased in the form of a question,’” the show said. “It's that simple. ‘Jeopardy!’ doesn't require that the response is grammatically correct.”

“So, Matt Amodio's no-frills approach is unique but well (within) guidelines,” it added.

Amodio, who is already one of the 10 highest-earning "Jeopardy!" contestants in history, is not trying to incite controversy by answering questions in what some feel is an unorthodox fashion.

Related

Pop Culture

Pop Culture'Jeopardy!' contestant addresses critics who felt he was too arrogant

“I don't necessarily want to say too much about that. I guess I just want to say that I hope nobody's offended by it,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“I do hear some people say that it's disrespectful to the game, and I would counter that if there was a ‘Jeopardy!’ fan club ranking, I think I would have a strong case to be number one ‘Jeopardy!’ fan. I live and breathe the show, I love every aspect of it, and so I'm definitely not doing it out of any disrespect or undermining of the show.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.