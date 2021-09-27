How 'Jeopardy!' champ Matt Amodio made history on Friday's episode

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amodio has become the third contestant in “Jeopardy!” history to reach the $1 million mark in nontournament play.
Matt Amodio
"Jeopardy!" contestant Matt Amodio after his total win amount was announced on Friday's episode.AP
By Associated Press

Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has now netted him more than $1 million in nontournament play, making him the third person in the show’s history to pass that mark.

The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular-season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak netted $2,520,700, and James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over 32 victories.

Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, on Friday won $48,800 for his 28th victory, bringing his total winnings to $1,004,001.

Amodio’s latest milestone came at the end of temporary host Mayim Bialik’s first week back behind the lectern in the wake of the departure of host and executive producer Mike Richards. Bialik will share hosting duties with Jennings through the end of the year.

Associated Press