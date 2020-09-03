'Jeopardy!' announces premiere date and changes for new season

"Jeopardy!" is the quiz show with all the answers, but there was one big question once it went on production hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions: How could it ever resume filming?

On Thursday, the answer became clearer: The show is returning for a 37th season on Sept. 14 with a redesigned set and at least one big change behind the scenes — 74-time champion Ken Jennings has signed on as a consulting producer.

#Jeopardy37 starts September 14 with some exciting changes!



Mic check, one, two. Can you hear us, @KenJennings? pic.twitter.com/ojO2By0AeH — Jeopardy! Returns 9/14! (@Jeopardy) September 3, 2020

Oh, and of course, host Alex Trebek is also coming back.

"I feel good, and I feel excited because once again 'JEOPARDY!' has demonstrated that it's at the forefront of television programming," Trebek, who announced last year he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer, said in a statement. "I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I'm excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that."

During its hiatus, "Jeopardy!" has featured classic early-season episodes, along with tournaments from across the years. And while those have been airing, the designers have been inventing a whole new look to the set to accommodate social distancing. There will be more space between the three contestant podiums, which will also be at a safe distance from Trebek's podium. In addition, the statement explained that protocols are in place, aligned with current government guidelines, to protect contestants, staff, crew and talent.

Meanwhile, Jennings (who recently won the "Greatest of All Time" competition among the show's elite winners) is now part of the team. He'll present special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach and serve as a "general ambassador for the show," explained the statement. His first video category will air Sept. 15.

"Though I've played my last round of 'Jeopardy!' as a contestant, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to remain involved with my favorite show," Jennings said. "I'm still in on all the action, but I don't have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore."

Casting procedures for the show were changed a while ago; "Jeopardy!" now offers an Anytime Test, where potential contestants can audition whenever they like. Those who pass an online test are randomly chosen to go to the next round on Zoom. There's more information here.

So here's a new answer: We are! And the question: Who's ready for more "Jeopardy!"?