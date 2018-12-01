Jennifer Love Hewitt talks about getting drunk with Betty White: 'She's perfect'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

We've known Betty White as ditzy Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls" and naughty Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." But when the cameras are off, the TV legend has another role she loves to play — party girl!

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt stopped by "The Late Late Show with James Corden" Tuesday and shared the story of her riotous night on the town with the beloved 96-year-old actress.

Hewitt explained that the pair, who co-starred in 2011’s "The Lost Valentine" and also appeared together on an episode of Hewitt’s show, "The Client List," decided to go out after work for a little after-hours fun.

"She loves pizza and vodka. Right? She’s all of us,” Hewitt, 39, said of White. "One night we were filming, and we went out and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going on a date with Betty White.' It’s the most nervous date I’ve ever been on in my life, by the way.”

After a few drinks, Hewitt began to feel tipsy.

"We’re chatting and having the best time. I don’t drink a lot, so maybe three-and-a-half vodkas in I’m like, ‘Whoo, I’m feeling this dinner with Betty White, OK," she recalled. "So, we go to leave and it’s great and then all of the sudden I see that Betty’s sort of going this way," Hewitt said while leaning to one side.

That's when Hewitt realized White was tipsy as well.

"I was like, ‘Oh my god, I am like the bodyguard of a national treasure. You have got to snap it together and don’t kill Betty White on your date!’” she said. "So we get her from the bushes. She didn’t really go in the bushes, but she was on her way.”

But the evening didn't end there. White then invited Hewitt up to her hotel room to enjoy the most perfect “nightcap" ever.

"Her nightcap is gummy bears. I mean, shut the front door and lock it. She’s perfect,” Hewitt gushed. "We got drunk and we had gummy bears, and it was amazing."