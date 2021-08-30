Watch J.Lo’s mom make an appearance in Ben Affleck’s new ad

We're betting Jennifer Lopez is getting a kick out of rumored beau Ben Affleck's new commercial for the iGaming gambling app WynnBET.

That's because J.Lo's mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, makes a hilarious cameo in the ad, which was directed by Affleck. The spot also features appearances by former basketball pro Shaquille O'Neal and “Nine Perfect Strangers” star Melvin Gregg.

The commercial finds Affleck and Gregg being driven around Las Vegas in a chauffeured car. Affleck explains to his fellow sports betting enthusiast how the WynnBET app works as their driver pulls up to the Wynn Las Vegas luxury hotel and casino.

Inside the casino, Affleck receives a hodgepodge of gambling advice from friends inside, before spotting Rodriguez giving herself a pep talk as she plays multiple slot machines.

"Come on, Lupe! You can do this, girl, just like the slots in St. Louis!" she yells.

O'Neal shows up just in time to overhear Affleck talk smack about the Miami Heat, one of the teams Shaq played for. The funny ad also features plenty of digs against Boston, the Oscar winner's beloved hometown.

Though Lopez and Affleck have yet to confirm their relationship, the cozy pair, who were previously an item from 2002 until 2004, sure have been spending a lot of time together in recent months.

In July, Lopez stayed coy on the subject of her love life during a virtual visit to TODAY in which she appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda to promote the rerelease of their 2016 song, "Love Make the World Go Round."

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb steered the chat toward the subject of relationships by telling Lopez she looked happy in pics that had been surfacing of her and Affleck together. Next, Hoda asked Lopez if she's "happier."

The "Hustlers" star paused, smiling, and stuck to the subject at hand. "The song is out, five years since we’ve done it," Lopez said. "And I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now."

Hoda wasn't giving up that easily. "Wait, it’s me you’re talking to, you know that," she implored.

But as they say in the gambling world, it was no dice.

"I know," Lopez responded. "You can call me. You have my number!"