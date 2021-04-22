Jennifer Lopez sends Alex Rodriguez's daughter birthday love after breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez may have broken up, but they still share a bond with each other’s children.

Lopez wished Rodriguez’s daughter Ella a happy 13th birthday Wednesday on her Instagram story.

“Happy birthday Ella Bella,” she captioned a black-and-white picture of them hugging.

Lopez posted this picture on her Instagram story while wishing Ella a happy 13th birthday. @jlo / Instagram

Rodriguez also celebrated Ella’s big day with a video of her over the years — including the same shot Lopez used her in Instagram story.

“13. Wow,” he began. “That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever. I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!”

The retired slugger said he is blown away by his daughter and proud to be her father.

“Ella — everyday you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined,” he wrote. “You are smart, mature, talented, caring, and funny. I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much. Happy magical 13th birthday sweetheart!”

Ella is one of two daughters Rodriguez shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, along with Natasha, 16.

Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Last week, she and Rodriguez announced they had split up in an exclusive joint statement to TODAY last week, nearly a year after they put their wedding on hold due to the pandemic.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” they wrote.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The "Hustlers" star and Rodriguez appeared to seamlessly blend their families together after they began dating.

In April 2020, Lopez wished Ella a happy birthday on Instagram. Max had taken to dressing like Rodriguez, with whom he had a special bond.

“I remember this conversation with (Max), even though it’s like three years ago now. He said something like, ‘Alex is the only one who ever doesn’t ever get mad at me,’” she told Oprah Winfrey in February of last year.

Natasha and Ella have also showed love for Lopez. The pair supported her Super Bowl halftime performance last year and Natasha once even expressed her love for the pop culture icon.

“I got the most beautiful card from Alex’s daughter, Tashi. And she told me it’s an honor to be your stepdaughter. Again, I start crying,” Lopez told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in 2019. “I just feel so blessed to have all of the dynamics that are going on in my life right now. You know, and first starting with, you know, creating a family that I’ve always wanted.”

