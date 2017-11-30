Are we going to start seeing Jennifer Lopez on sports talk shows doling out hot takes?
The do-it-all star took to Instagram Thursday to lobby for her beau, Alex Rodriguez, to be named the next manager of the New York Yankees. Bold move, J.Lo.
"It couldn’t be clearer...#arodforyankeesmanager," Lopez wrote in her post, supporting an article that called for Rodriguez to get the nod for the position, which recently became vacant.
Is she joking? Is she just trying to get Rodriguez out of the house? Or does she truly believe that the former All-Star — who played 22 seasons, including 12 with the Yankees, before retiring in 2016 — can help add to the team's league-high 27 championships?
Maybe Lopez knows something we don't. Rodriguez has been a delight as a studio analyst post-retirement, but he also seems pretty content enjoying family life.
If A-Rod does become Yankees manager, we just need to know one thing: Will he make the team wear matching pajamas?