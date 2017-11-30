share tweet pin email

Are we going to start seeing Jennifer Lopez on sports talk shows doling out hot takes?

The do-it-all star took to Instagram Thursday to lobby for her beau, Alex Rodriguez, to be named the next manager of the New York Yankees. Bold move, J.Lo.

It couldn’t be clearer...#arodforyankeesmanager @arod @yankees @mlb. Check out this article... The Best and Only Choice for Yankess Manager is obvious... (link to article: https://apple.news/AFwPrw8nqQ9i-wYGuWZKPcQ) A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:41am PST

"It couldn’t be clearer...#arodforyankeesmanager," Lopez wrote in her post, supporting an article that called for Rodriguez to get the nod for the position, which recently became vacant.

Is she joking? Is she just trying to get Rodriguez out of the house? Or does she truly believe that the former All-Star — who played 22 seasons, including 12 with the Yankees, before retiring in 2016 — can help add to the team's league-high 27 championships?

Maybe Lopez knows something we don't. Rodriguez has been a delight as a studio analyst post-retirement, but he also seems pretty content enjoying family life.

#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show! A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

If A-Rod does become Yankees manager, we just need to know one thing: Will he make the team wear matching pajamas?