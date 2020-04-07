Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged more than a year ago, but it will probably be a while before she walks down the aisle.

The singer video chatted with Ellen DeGeneres, who started doing her talk show from home this week, and got real about how quarantining due to the coronavirus has affected her wedding plans.

DeGeneres started the conversation by insisting that if the current situation hadn't happened, J.Lo and A-Rod would've been getting married "any day now." In response, the "Hustlers" star was a little incredulous.

"Any day now?!" Lopez laughed before answering the question.

"Actually it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now," she continued. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it's something we're just going to have to wait and see (in) a few months how this all pans out."

The comedian then joked that because Lopez's TikTok videos — especially her "Flip the Switch" challenge — have been so popular, she should consider a virtual wedding and stream it for her fans.

"A TikTok wedding?!" Lopez responded with a smile. "It's something to think about. I can't make any commitments right now."

Another big change to the Grammy nominee's day-to-day life has been home-schooling her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max. She was quick to clarify that she's been handling most of the teaching, not her fiancé. Rodriguez is father to two daughters, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 15.

"I help with the homework," she told her host. "All four kids are doing virtual school right now, so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that. Yeah, me."

When asked if it was an easy task, Lopez let out her frustration.

"Honestly, I think we're all like, 'What is this?'" she said, putting her hands on her face. "Have you seen the math they make the kids do now? ... It's a new math. It's crazy, and so half the time, I'm like, 'OK, let's look up that word. What does that mean?' It's been an experience for sure."

Despite all the adjustments, the 50-year-old said she's been enjoying her family time.

"The whole family's here. We've all been shut down for a few weeks now," she said. "I have to say I've been so on the run for the past few years that it's nice to be home. I planned to take a little off after the whole Super Bowl thing and "World of Dance", that I just finished filming a few weeks ago. So it's been nice so far."

But the "World of Dance" judge isn't pretending she could stay home forever.

"I don't know. If it goes on a long time — check in with me in a month or two," she quipped before turning serious. "It's a terrible time for all of us, a weird time, a scary time, an anxious time. We don't know what's going to happen but having a reconnection with the family and Alex and not having to run around so much is kinda nice, too. Making the best of it."