Jennifer Lopez shares a sweet duet with her mom on stage at 'Vax Live' concert

A very special guest joined Jennifer Lopez on stage during a recent performance: her mom!

An audience member captured a video of the sweet moment Lopez brought her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, 75, to sing with her during "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World," a benefit for increased COVID-19 vaccine accessibility around the world.

Sing it, Lupe! Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Global Citizen

“Let’s do it like a lullaby, we help her out, OK?” Lopez told the crowd. Then, turning to her mom, she said, “Sing it to me just like you used to sing it to me, OK?”

Her mom sang a few lines of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” but adorably swapped in “Jennifer” for “Caroline.”

Her mom seemed totally comfortable on stage. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen

After a few moments, the band picked up the tempo and Lopez joined in, and she and her mom seemed to be having a blast rocking out together.

The crowd clearly loved the sweet mother-daughter moment. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen

Lopez, 51, performed multiple times during "Vax Live," which was taped on May 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and will air across multiple networks on May 8.

The star-studded benefit concert, which took place in front of a limited audience of fully vaccinated front-line workers, also included performances from Eddie Vedder, the Foo Fighters and J Balvin, as well as appearances by President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen and more.

Selena Gomez hosted the event, and Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, participated as campaign chairs.

This isn’t the first time Lopez has performed with her mom. In 2019, she posted a video for her mom's 74th birthday of her surprising her mom by pulling her on stage.

Her mom looked completely stunned when her daughter invited her up, but she completely embraced the moment, lip-syncing to Lopez’s song and showing off her dance moves.

“People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in,” Lopez captioned her Instagram video of the fun mother-daughter performance.

“Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager,” Lopez continued. “Thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday you force of nature... #thelupinator.”

