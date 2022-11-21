Jennifer Lopez shares snuggly video with husband Ben Affleck

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are cuddling up this holiday season.

The pair married July 16 in Las Vegas and had a second ceremony Aug. 20 at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. To mark their three-month wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 20, Lopez posted a video to TikTok and Instagram in which they are snuggled up closely and smiling big into the camera to an instrumental of singer Pink's "Try." Lopez captioned the posts with Thanksgiving emojis.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck said anything in the video, but there was an audio track of a child's voice playing over the instrumental.

"I did it," the voiceover said. "I found the person that makes me the happiest I've ever been."

Lopez, 53, wore a white top with a tan bottom and Affleck, 50, wore a gray sweater in the video, and is noticeably chewing gum.

After the July wedding, Lopez told TODAY.com in a statement shared through her rep, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

“It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” she said. “One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”