Jennifer Lopez shares 'proud mama' moment of son Max singing in school play

Jennifer Lopez was a "proud mama" watching her son Max, take center stage in his school's production of "The Wizard of Oz."

Lopez shared a video on Friday of her son Max, 12, singing a solo as the coroner of Munchkinland. In the clip, he tells Dorothy and her friends that the Wicked Witch of the East is dead.

"The littlest munchkin. #WizardOfOz #proudmama," Lopez wrote. The video has been viewed 4.9 million times as of Saturday afternoon, which of course, is a few million more than the typical school play, but that's what happens when your mom is Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez, who shares Max and daughter Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, loves to spotlight her kids' musical talents.

Last September, she shared a video of Max singing Vance Joy's "Riptide." Emme, who is his twin sister, played the guitar.

Emme also performed in front of her biggest audience ever earlier this month during the Super Bowl halftime show. She sang a few lines from her mom's hit "Let's Get Loud" with Shakira on the drums before launching into the ultimate mother-daughter duet.

Lopez wore a feathery American and Puerto Rican flag and belted out “Let’s Get Loud," while Emme sang part of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA."