March 12, 2019, 6:11 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged, and now we’re getting a closer look at just how he popped the question.

The actress and singer on Tuesday posted a slideshow of the moment when he proposed last week.

The slideshow features images of A-Rod getting down on bended knee on the beach in the Bahamas, followed by a shot of her hunching over to kiss him and then another picture of the pair embracing and locking lips.

Rodriguez posted a pic to his own Instagram account of the proposal, writing, "Locking it down #futuremrsrodriguez."

The couple had revealed they got engaged last weekend, with Lopez posting a photo of the ring.

Rodriguez posted the same picture, along with a caption reading, “she said yes.”

The couple have not been shy about expressing their love for each other on social media, filling their Instagram accounts with photos of themselves.

The couple, who have been together for two years, will create a blended family. J.Lo is mother to her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony. Rodriguez and his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, have two girls, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14.

Lopez has said there hasn't been conflict among the kids.

“I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away," she told People last year.

The upcoming nuptials will mark Lopez’s fourth trip down the aisle and the second for Rodriguez.

In an interview with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist back in December, she gushed about how she and Rodriguez are such a good match.

"He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is kind of an unconditional support and love and kind of ... a matching of, like, twin souls," she said. "That's a different thing for me, now I know what it's like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he's kind of as driven as I am."