Jennifer Lopez pens sweet birthday message to Alex Rodriguez's daughter

Jennifer Lopez shared a sweet birthday tribute to her future stepdaughter, Ella Rodriguez, who turned 12 years old on Tuesday.

"To my loving little Ella... the first day I met you, (you were so little then...) you ran up to me, sat right on my lap, put your arms around me and asked to have my lavender dress I had just worn to the Grammys for when you grew up," Lopez wrote. "You won my heart in a split second."

She shared a photo on Instagram of Ella sitting in her lap and embracing her.

"You’re not so little anymore but you’re still sitting on my lap and I love it!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY sweet girl! #ThisPicIsUs." Most importantly, she added: "PS: I have the dress saved for you!!"

Lopez and Rodriguez have been staying home with their blended family in Miami. The retired New York Yankees star is dad to Ella and 15-year-old Natasha. Lopez shares 12-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Earlier this month, Lopez opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about the struggles of homeschooling her kids and how the pandemic is affecting plans for her wedding to Rodriguez.

"Actually it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now," she said. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it's something we're just going to have to wait and see (in) a few months how this all pans out."