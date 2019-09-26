Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami.

On Thursday, the "Hustlers" star tweeted, "This is happening," with the date of next year's Super Bowl.

Shakira also tweeted the news, writing, "Get ready."

Pepsi, the main sponsor of the halftime show, confirmed the pairing on its Twitter page, tweeting: "Two (crown emoji). First time together on stage ... on the world’s biggest stage. Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV."

"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."

"I'm so honored to be taking on one of the world's biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday!" added Shakira. "This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!"

The news follows speculation that Lopez might take the stage for the big game. When asked by TODAY's Hoda Kotb about the rumors earlier this month, Lopez played coy, saying, “I don’t know. I don’t yet, we will see.

“It’s something obviously that I would love to do,” she continued. “It would be an honor to do and it would be a lot of fun. I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it.”

The Super Bowl is scheduled to be played Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.