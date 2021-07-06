Jennifer Lopez says she's in the best time of her life in new interview

Jennifer Lopez is experiencing a post-breakup glow — both physically and mentally.

Earlier this week, the singer discussed her latest single, "Cambia el Paso" with Rauw Alejandro, and opened up about her personal life on Monday's episode of "The Zane Lowe Show." Lopez, 51 said, "It's the best time of my life."

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ This and that. I’ve never been better,” Lopez shared. “I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that. I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she continued. "I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen. Things that you never imagined in your life happening again."

That may be a hint to Lopez and ex-fiancé Ben Affleck's rumored rekindled romance.

When the couple first started dating in 2002, they were affectionately dubbed "Bennifer" and became a Hollywood power couple.

Lopez's new happiness inspired her to start recording again.

She was in the Domincan Republic filming "Shotgun Wedding" and realized, "I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own."

"I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming," she said. "And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me."

Lopez and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the two revealed in an exclusive joint statement to TODAY. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

While some artists are inspired by heartbreak, Lopez said it's the opposite for her.

"After my divorce so many years ago, I did a song, 'Dance Again.'" "It's my first love," Lopez said about dancing. "It represents joy, happiness, freedom. ('Cambia el Paso')] is similar in that way, where it says 'all she wants to do is dance dance dance.' It's really about all she wants to do is be happy. All she wants to do is just live. All she wants to do is be free."

As soon as Lopez came back from the Dominican Republic, she immediately "notified everybody" that she was ready to get back in the studio.

The "On The Floor" singer thinks the music industry has changed over the years.

"Everybody's like, 'Are you doing an album, are you doing this, are you doing that?' and I feel like the music industry has changed so much. When you have a single that resonates with you, you just put it out now with streaming and the way things are."

"I already have an album coming," she said of the "Marry Me" soundtrack with Maluma, which drops on Feb. 14. "So right now it's really about music for music's sake for me. For expression, for dancing."

"That's where this came from," she said about "Cambia el Paso." "When Rauw got on that track, I worked on it the next night with the engineer, we mixed it a little bit, sent it to the record company like 'We're putting this out tomorrow.'"