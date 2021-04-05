J.Lo's exes Ben Affleck and Marc Anthony open up about her in candid interview

Jennifer Lopez has been one half of many high-profile couples over the years, and now two of her famous exes are opening up about what they really think of her.

Lopez, 51, graces the May cover of InStyle magazine and is the subject of a feature story, which includes insights from exes Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck on everything from her vision and drive to her ageless beauty in honor of the singer, actor and dancer's 30 years in the entertainment industry.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez in May 2011. Reuters

"The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen," said Marc Anthony, who shares twins Emme and Max, 13, with his ex-wife.

"Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, 'You just don’t see it yet.' Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it. She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met," said Anthony, who was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014. "When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!"

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Jennifer Lopez—what can she not do? Extremely deliberate, intentional, fully choreographed, and self-aware, she even knows how to make accidents look like accidents." - Matthew McConaughey Photo by Pamela Hanson

Affleck and Lopez began dating in 2002 and also worked together on two notorious box-office bombs, "Gigli" and "Jersey Girl." Their romance dominated tabloid headlines, and the couple were nicknamed "Bennifer" by fans and the media.

"I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts," Affleck said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "Gigli" in July 2003. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves," he added.

In addition to Lopez's talent and work ethic, everyone from fans to friends of hers are in awe of how she always manages to look fit and flawless.

"The world knows that Jennifer is blessed with many gifts—talent, beauty, and an unparalleled work ethic. But what impresses me the most about her is her unwavering commitment to leverage those gifts and use her platform to give voice to the voiceless." - Michelle Obama InStyle / Photo by Pamela Hanson

Affleck, 48, who remains on good terms with his ex-fiancée, said she looks like she hasn't aged since they dated nearly 20 years ago.

"Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s...at best?" he joked.

It's not just Lopez's exes who rave about her. InStyle also talked to her friends and past co-stars about what she's like behind the scenes. The story includes additional, revealing insights from Michelle Obama, Matthew McConaughey, Fat Joe and more of Lopez's friends.

One surprising thing that stands out from their interviews: the pop star's "secret cookie recipe."

"We often have sleepovers. But if I’m having a hard week, my friend will do things for me," Leah Remini said. "She’s a big bath person. So she’ll fill a tub for me, put rose petals in, light candles. She makes the chicken cutlets and rice that I like — her Puerto Rican rice. She makes my coffee the way I like it. She’ll bring it on a tray with some chocolate chip cookies."

"One day I’m going to let everyone in on my secret cookie recipe," Lopez shared. "It came from a secret couple, and these cookies are my favorite. Someday I’ll give you the J-dough! And, actually, I think that’s what I’ll call it!"

The May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download April 17.

Related: