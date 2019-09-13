Someone very special will walk Jennifer Lopez down the aisle when she marries Alex Rodriguez.

The superstar told “Entertainment Tonight” on Thursday that her 11-year-old son, Max, will get the honor.

“Of course,” she said. Max is her son with ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she also shares Max’s twin sister, Emme.

There aren’t too many other details known about the wedding, including the big one: when it will take place.

“We can’t narrow it down yet,” the "Hustlers" star admitted.

Don’t ask where they’ll exchange vows, either. “We're talking about it, but we don't have any firm plans ... and we're talking about a lot of places (to get married in), but I don't know yet," she said.

Lopez, who is reportedly in talks to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, is certainly excited to get hitched and bring their two families together.

In addition to her twins, Rodriguez has two girls of his own, Natasha, 14, and Elle, 11, whom he had with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

“Creating a family” is a theme Lopez has embraced. In a SiriusXM interview, also with Hoda, the singer-actress enthusiastically said she would like more children.

"Interesting!" Rodriguez told Hoda in a TODAY interview on Wednesday when informed of his fiancée’s comments. "That's a lot to unpack."