Jennifer Lopez returns to VMAs stage with show-stopping performance

Jennifer Lopez made a triumphant return to the MTV Music Video Awards stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday — and for her fans, including boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, the performance was nothing short of spectacular.

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The 49-year-old superstar sang and danced her way through a medley of her biggest hits over the past 20 years, including "Waiting for Tonight," "Ain't Your Mama" and "My Love Don't Cost A Thing," marking the first time she performed at the ceremony since 2001.

Lopez performed the medley just before accepting the night's top honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Jennifer Lopez performed a medley of her hits just before receiving the night's biggest honor, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Lopez's proud boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, stood up and filmed his girlfriend on his smartphone as she strutted her stuff onstage. Rodriguez attended the ceremony with his and Lopez's children and Lopez's mother, Lupe.

Lopez's boyfriend, former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, stood in the audience filming the performance on his smartphone. Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The "Jenny From The Block" singer began her epic performance wearing a Versace cape, which she tore off to reveal a glittering gold bodysuit. Later during her set, she sported a gold pantsuit, topped off by a gold New York Yankees cap — a cute nod to Rodriguez's pro baseball career.

Lopez, who was joined during the medley by DJ Khaled and Ja Rule, closed out her performance with a sizzling rendition of her 2018 hit "Dinero."