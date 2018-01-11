Jennifer Lopez is returning to 'Will & Grace'! See the new pics

share tweet pin email

Jennifer Lopez guest-starred on "Will & Grace" in 2004, during the hit sitcom's original run — and now that the series is back, so is she!

In fact, this time around, it'll be a double dose of J.Lo.

When "Will & Grace" fans last saw Lopez on the show, she stuck around for three episodes and played the part of herself, even grabbing the mic to sing at Karen's wedding. But for her debut on the show's revival run, she'll play two different roles.

In addition to reprising her personal portrayal this season, she'll bring along her "Shades of Blue" character, detective Harlee Santos, too.

That latter detail explains why she appears to be wearing her short and wavy Harlee hairdo in pics from the set.

Lopez shared a smiling cast shot, alongside Debra Messing (Grace), Sean Hayes (Jack) and Megan Mullally (Karen), without caption, but Mullally added raves for the multi-talented star when she shared the same sweet shot.

"In case you’re wondering, no, it’s not makeup," she wrote of Lopez. "It’s not a trick of the light, nothing’s retouched. She’s perfect. And she’s nice. It’s f’d up."

Messing posted a black-and-white pic of her cuddled close to her returning pal.

"2 NBC leading ladies having a snuggle session," she added.

There's no word yet about when viewers can expect to see the episode, but they can expect to enjoy it whenever they do.

Even Hayes admitted he's "super excited" about it in his own "Will & Grace" (and J.Lo) post.