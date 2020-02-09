Jennifer Lopez responds to critics who called Super Bowl performance 'too sexy'

Jennifer Lopez is still riding high from her electric performance with Shakira during the Super Bowl halftime show.

At the Independent Spirit Awards Saturday, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Female for her role in the hit movie "Hustlers," she responded to critics who called her show last Sunday "too sexy."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"I think that's honestly silliness," she told Variety on the red carpet. Lopez, 50, called the performance a celebration of women and Latino culture. The halftime show garnered mostly rave reviews from fans and critics who found the dance moves, elaborate costume changes and nods to both women's heritage nothing short of amazing.

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do,” Lopez said. “We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in.”

Shakira, 43, who is set to embark on a world tour in 2021, is mom to two boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5, who she shares with her husband, Spanish football player Gerard Pique. Lopez is mom to twins Max and Emme, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Her daughter Emme helped create one of the highlights of the Super Bowl halftime show when she stepped on stage with her famous mom to sing "Let's Get Loud" and "Born in the USA."

The Monday after the Super Bowl, Lopez posted a video to her Instagram account showing the moments before she and her fellow performers hit the stage.

"All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are," she posted in the caption. "We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great."

Lopez echoed these sentiments when she appeared on "The Tonight Show" Friday, telling host Jimmy Fallon some behind-the-scenes stories about the performance. When Fallon held up a picture of the moment when Lopez first appeared standing on a replica of the Empire State Building, she explained the symbolic meaning of her stance.

Jennifer Lopez began her performance with a powerful stance during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show on Feb. 2. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"I wanted it to be like, 'women are on top of the world.' We are on top of the world right now!" she exclaimed, smiling and holding up a fist of empowerment as the audience cheered.