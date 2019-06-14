Jennifer Lopez is looking ahead to her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez — and reflecting on why her previous marriages didn't work out.

In a new behind-the-scenes video for her tour, J.Lo opens up on her marriages to ex-husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

"I've been married three times. And once was nine months, and once was 11 months. So I don't really count those," she says.

"But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids," she adds, referring to their 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

"I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I would say try to get married," the singer-actress, 49, continues. "It seems like in this life, you're always surrounded by people, you're never lonely, but it's very lonely. So you always want somebody with you. Somebody. And so, I felt like if I got married I felt like I would always have somebody, but that's not how life works.

"That's not how it goes. It’s a bad reason to get married, not the right reason, it’s the wrong one. The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better."

And that is exactly what Lopez has in her fiancé.

Lopez is planning to tie the knot with Rodriguez next year. Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

In the video, Lopez shares details about their wedding plans, including their timeline for tying the knot.

"Soon. Not soon-soon, but next year," she dished. "I'd like a big wedding. And I'd like to get married in a church this time. I've never been married in a church."

During a recent visit to TODAY, Lopez noted that she always had plans to remarry. "I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody. I think that's the goal, right? To find a partner to kind of walk through this crazy thing with," she said.

Lopez's kids have certainly taken a shine to Rodriguez. She discussed with TODAY how she and Rodriguez — the father of two daughters, Natasha and Ella, from a previous marriage — have blended their families.

"We have four stellar kids," Lopez said. "It's crazy. It's crazy what they have to go through with two traveling parents and all of us coming together. It's not an easy thing. But somehow it works really well. There's just a lot of love there."

In another interview with People last year, she remarked, "I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. (It was,) 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.'"