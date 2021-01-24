Jennifer Lopez celebrated a milestone over the weekend!

The 51-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 23 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her her sophomore album "J.Lo."

To commemorate the moment, Lopez recreated one of the iconic scenes from the music video for the album's lead single “Love Don’t Cost a Thing," giving it a modern update. The hit is considered to be one of her most successful songs, garnering tons of radio play and peaking at number three on the Billboard 100 at the time.

Donning a cropped vintage J.Lo tee and white jeans instead of a white halter top and gold bikini bottoms, the singer began strutting down the beach, first removing her sunglasses before tossing them to the side, followed by her jacket and some jewelry.

“Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!!” the singer wrote on Instagram. “Had a little fun at a recent shoot 😎," adding the hashtags #Throwback, #LoveDontCostAThing, #JLO20thAnniversary and #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.

Shortly after sharing her updated rendition of the video, the singer shared some additional shots on the beach rocking her own merch, writing, “As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs.”

“Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!!” she continued. “I love you so much!!"

On Twitter, Lopez posted the video again, challenging fans to recreate it, writing, “The #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge STARTS NOW !!!! Can’t wait to see your renditions.”

Some fans questioned the singer's call to recreate the video, wondering how to execute the challenge during the pandemic as well as expressing confusion on how they would discard their belongings. One fan hilariously replied to the original tweet, “Jlo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach?”

“Is the challenge to find it after we throw it bc we can’t afford to replace it?!?” they added. “What is the instructions?!?!?????”

Jlo we supposed to throw our valuables on the beach?



Is the challenge to find it after we throw it bc we can’t afford to replace it?!?



What is the instructions?!?!????? pic.twitter.com/j1wJcEzRqW — Jeanelope the Great👑 (@_nellerita_) January 24, 2021

Last week, the singer hit another milestone in her career on Inauguration Day. Lopez became part of history on Wednesday, Jan. 20 when she performed a medley of “This Land Is Your Land” and “American the Beautiful” at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

During the performance, she said “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” in Spanish and belted out “Let’s get loud," giving a nod to her 1999 hit before wrapping up her performance.

On Sunday, Alex Rodriguez took to Twitter to gush about his fiancee's inaugural performance, saying he couldn't stop thinking about it.

"It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget," the 45-year-old baseball icon said. "I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic.

"On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in," he continued in a subsequent tweet. "Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event?"

He concluded, "Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen," adding the hashtags #proud and #macha.