Jennifer Lopez poses nude in new Instagram video shoot

Just a few days after her steamy dance number at the American Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez stole the show once again when she posed nude for a stunning video shoot on Instagram.

The 51-year-old superstar showed off her toned physique in a brief video that appears to preview her new music. The clip includes what may be an excerpt from a new single, which Lopez has hinted is called "In the Morning."

This week, the singer has been dropping teasers (or "turkey eggs," as she calls them) for the song, which will apparently be released in full Friday. Her latest video included the hashtags #NewMusic, #InTheMorning and #TurkeyEgg, so it’s a safe bet that this video is another hint at the new track on the way.

In the video, Lopez sports the same "wet look" bob that she rocked at the AMAs.

Earlier this week, Lopez also showed off her glowing skin in an Instagram video promoting her new JLo Beauty line, which drops Jan. 1.

"Beauty really doesn’t have an expiration date," she said in the clip. "It’s about being limitless, it’s about being powerful, it’s about realizing your own value."

J.Lo’s latest video is just another reminder that women can be sexy and powerful at any age — and for the singer and actress, the secret is to not define herself by a number at all.

"I just don’t think of myself as an age. I just think of myself as me," Lopez said on the 3rd hour of TODAY ahead of her 50th birthday last year. "I’m still doing what I’ve always done, and this is what I do, and so I just keep doing it."