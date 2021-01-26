Jennifer Lopez on the main lesson she's learned during the pandemic

"Just like everybody else," Jennifer Lopez and her family spent most of last year at home, "just nervous and uncertain about the future," the singer and movie star explained in an interview with TODAY.

At the same time, the "Hustlers" star said, she enjoyed her time at home with her fiancé, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, and their blended family of her 12-year-old twins and Rodriguez's two daughters.

Lopez, 51, explained that the silver lining to the dark cloud of 2020 had been spending time with her family.

"I travel so much with my work and spend time away from my kids and this was such ... a treat to be home with them and have dinner with them every single night, put them to bed every single night and wake up with them," she said. "That part of it was so beautiful and kind of a blessing in disguise."

Lopez, who has postponed her wedding to Rodriguez as a result of the pandemic, added that she felt she'd learned a lot in the past year.

"It’s always during the hardest times you learn so much about yourself," she said. "I think one of the things that you realize is that we really needed to change a bunch of stuff about our lives."

Lopez explained that prior to the pandemic, she had been on a "hamster reel of working working working and not taking enough time for the really really important things in life."

After being forced by COVID-19 to stay home, she realized how much she was missing out on.

"It was a re-jigging kind of thinking that, you know?" she said. "And realizing that there’s always time, there’s always time to sit down, take a minute, even for yourself."

"I wouldn’t even take time for myself — to be honest — I was on such a hamster wheel."

As Lopez begins to go back to work amid the pandemic, she said her kids are sad to see her leave — even if it's to perform for the president and the entire nation during the inauguration last week.

"I was like, 'Listen, I'll be gone but I'll be back the next day!'" she laughed.

During the inauguration last week, she performed "This Land is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful."

Her current project, a romantic comedy titled "Marry Me" is slated for release this May and will feature an album by Lopez herself.

Her next gig, which starts in about a month, involves filming a movie in a "bubble."

"You gotta be adamant about the distance, and the mask and the regular testing," she said. "It’s all part of it, for sure."

But as the COVID-19 vaccine slowly rolls out, Lopez is promoting a new campaign for the Well Health-Safety Rating, which is an evidence-based third-party designation to verify a building or space is taking sufficient precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The campaign will put a Well Health-Safety seal on windows or doors to indicate the business or location has been certified. The rating will have 20 categories focused on cleaning and sanitization, air and water quality management, as well as emergency preparedness, health service resources, and stakeholder engagement and communication.

Besides Lopez, Lady Gaga, Michael B. Jordan, Robert De Niro and Venus Williams — among others — have signed on to promote the campaign.

"We all want the communities to get back to business so we can start getting back to living the lives that we love," Lopez said. "And part of being able to do that is to help people get comfortable going into shared spaces."