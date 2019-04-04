Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 4, 2019, 8:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who got engaged in March after two years of dating, seem like they're a couple who were always meant to be.

But as Lopez, 49, revealed on SiriusXM Hits 1's Morning Mashup Tuesday, she wasn't sure he was "the one" right away.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at Elle's 25th annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Beverly Hills, California in 2018. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"Probably ... like a year in," she said when asked when she knew. "A year in. I was just sussin' it out until then."

Lopez has been married twice: once to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, from 1997 to 1998; and Marc Anthony, from 2004 to 2014. She has two children with Anthony, Maximilian and Emme, both 11.

Lopez and Rodriguez, 43, began dating in February 2017, and quickly connected over many things, including their families (Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis).

But no matter whom she's dated, it's been hard for the actress-singer to keep her love life out of the headlines: She's been linked with everyone from Ben Affleck to Drake to Bradley Cooper.

So it's no surprise that she was a bit wary of anything that seemed too good.

"I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no. I really love him, I like him,'" she said. "Everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon — so it almost made me a little like, 'Hey wait, what's happening here? Let me just wait a second.'"

But by the time Rodriguez proposed during a Bahamas vacation on March 9, she knew she was on the right track.

"When it happened, I think it was the right time," she said.

"I couldn't be happier!" she added. "It's great to have a best friend and a partner that you can really build with, and I just feel like with Alex and I, that's what it's like. We're both really similar. It was just like, having somebody who understands you from the inside, as far as like: I really love what I do, and I really want to work hard at it and understand that. It doesn't mean that I don't love you, we love each other, but we're doing this together."

Yes, they are! Congratulations again, you two.