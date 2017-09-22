Jennifer Lopez hasn't heard from family in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria

share tweet pin email

Jennifer Lopez says she hasn't heard from family members in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria devastated the island on Wednesday.

In a somber Instagram video she shared late Thursday, the actress and singer made a passionate plea to fans to donate to relief efforts that will help the U.S. territory, whose 3.5 million residents will be without electricity for months.

"What’s on my mind is what's going on in Puerto Rico. The devastation is beyond belief,” said 48-year-old Lopez from her dressing room at her Las Vegas residency.

"Me and my cousin still haven’t been able to hear from our families over there," she revealed.

The "Shades of Blue" star, who was born in the Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents, reminded fans that the island had already been hit hard by Hurricane Irma before Hurricane Maria ravaged it, demolishing homes and killing at least 2 people.

"What’s foremost on my mind and many others is trying to figure out the best way to help," she said. "Puerto Rico has been hit by two of the most devastating hurricane we have ever seen — Irma and Maria."

J.Lo then urged fans to donate to relief efforts organized by Beatriz Areizaga, the First Lady of Puerto Rico. "Together we can help rebuild our island, and the Caribbean," she said.

Just prior to sharing the video, the mom of two reposted a similar video made by her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who also called on fans to help.

To donate to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, go to www.unitedforpuertorico.com.