Jennifer Lopez has sweetest reaction to learning she's been nominated for a Golden Globe

Jennifer Lopez woke up Monday morning to learn she had been nominated for a Golden Globe as best supporting actress for her role in “Hustlers” and had the sweetest reaction to the news.

The superstar posted a video online thanking her fans and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the nod.

“Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since I was nominated for ‘Selena,’” she exclaimed. “I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in ‘Hustlers,’ thank you so much!”

In “Hustlers,” Lopez plays Ramona, the star of a strip club, who convinces other dancers to join her in stealing and ripping off some of their clients.

“Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life,” Lopez wrote on Instagram when she posted the video.

Lopez’s last Golden Globes nomination was in 1998, when she famously played singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the movie “Selena.”

Previously, Lopez told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that the success of “Hustlers” has meant so much to her.

“I’ve just been working hard for so long, for my whole life, so it’s nice,” she told Kotb earlier this year, as the awards buzz started to spread. “I just, um, I literally sat in my bed yesterday and they were sending me all the reviews and I could not believe it.”

Monday, Lopez wrote the movie was a “labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women.”

Lopez has had an absolutely banner year — something she mentioned in her Saturday Night Live opening monologue this past weekend.

In addition to “Hustlers,” explained she turned 50 years old this year, walked in Milan Fashion week in the iconic green Versace dress, and got engaged to former Yankee player Alex Rodriguez.

“This year, I gotta be honest, I have been so blessed,” she said in the monologue. “First of all, I got what every girl from the Bronx dreams of: proposed to by a Yankee.”

She went on to say she went on a sold-out tour and “slayed the Met Gala.”

“That’s not a brag,” she said, wagging her finger. “A doctor on the spot diagnosed it as a fourth degree slay.”

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live Jan. 5 on NBC.