Jennifer Lopez is pitching her love affair with former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez as championship-caliber. Maybe even the greatest she's ever experienced.
“I’m in a good relationship,” the 48-year-old actress and singer told HOLA! USA magazine. “I feel like I can say that for the first time — I don’t know — maybe ever.
"And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure," Lopez added, perhaps in case ex-husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony and former flames Ben Affleck and Casper Smart were reading. "But this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better."
J.Lo and Rodriguez, who's six years younger than the "Shades of Blue" star, made their all-important red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, and she's been singing his praises ever since. When he turned 42 in July, she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, describing him as "the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room."
While J.Lo has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, this one just feels different to her.
Jennifer Lopez on 'World of Dance,' Shades of Blue,' Met GalaPlay Video - 5:11
Jennifer Lopez on 'World of Dance,' Shades of Blue,' Met GalaPlay Video - 5:11
More video
‘Odd Mom Out’ star Jill Kargman on ‘Munsters’ reboot with Seth MacFarlane
Tyra Banks sits down with Simon Cowell, Mel B, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum of ‘AGT’
Behind the scenes of ‘The Good Place’ with Natalie Morales
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ is returning: Take a first look at the trailer
"We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love," Lopez told HOLA! USA. "Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”