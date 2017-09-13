share tweet pin email

Jennifer Lopez is pitching her love affair with former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez as championship-caliber. Maybe even the greatest she's ever experienced.

“I’m in a good relationship,” the 48-year-old actress and singer told HOLA! USA magazine. “I feel like I can say that for the first time — I don’t know — maybe ever.

"And not that I didn’t have great relationships, full of love and adventure," Lopez added, perhaps in case ex-husbands Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony and former flames Ben Affleck and Casper Smart were reading. "But this is the first relationship I’ve been where I feel like we really make each other better."

Love our weekends...🌺🌺🌺. Now back to work!! #riseandgrind #workhardhavefun #livelovelaugh A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Aug 22, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

J.Lo and Rodriguez, who's six years younger than the "Shades of Blue" star, made their all-important red carpet debut at the Met Gala in May, and she's been singing his praises ever since. When he turned 42 in July, she wished him a happy birthday on Instagram, describing him as "the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room."

While J.Lo has had her fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, this one just feels different to her.

"We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love," Lopez told HOLA! USA. "Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So there’s a different selflessness in the love that’s beautiful and different. And healthy!”