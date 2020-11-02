J.Lo channeled an iconic '80s Madonna moment for Halloween

One queen of pop channeled another this Halloween! Jennifer Lopez on Sunday shared that she dressed up as Madonna, re-creating the Material Girl’s iconic look from the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Didn’t know how lost I was until I found you…” J.Lo wrote on Twitter, quoting a lyric from “Like a Virgin.”

The singer, 51, captured every detail of Madonna’s bridal-inspired outfit, sporting a heart-printed tulle skirt, a matching corset and a belt with the words “boy toy.” She finished off the look with ropes of pearls and lacy gloves.

“I made it through the wilderness …” J.Lo wrote in another tweet referencing the track and featuring more photos of her spot-on costume.

It looks like she also grabbed the mic at one point and sang a few lines of "Crazy for You."

Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, also took a cue from a 1980s music icon for his costume, dressing as Bruce Springsteen with a cutoff denim vest and multiple bandanas.

"Hope everyone had an amazing Halloween last night!" he posted the following day. "Guess who Jen and I dressed up as..."

Plenty of other celebrities also dressed in elaborate costumes this year.

Kelly Clarkson channeled Meryl Streep's character from "Death Becomes Her." Weiss Eubanks / NBC

Kelly Clarkson honored one of her idols when she dressed up as Meryl Streep’s character from the 1992 dark comedy “Death Becomes Her.”

Kim Kardashian West, pal Jonathan Cheban and her four kids also showed off a funny group costume inspired by the “Tiger King” docuseries on Netflix.

Hats off to these impressive costumes! Tyler Essary / TODAY

And the TODAY team went all-out with their costumes on Friday’s Halloween show celebrating the best of Broadway, with everyone dressing as characters from “Wicked," "Hamilton," "Chicago" and "Cats."