Jennifer Lopez is playing a residency in Vegas right now, but her heart is with the population of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico — including family members whose status remains unknown.

After urging her fans to contribute to relief efforts on Thursday, Lopez has decided to lead by example. The singer and actress, 48, announced Sunday at a press conference with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that she would donate $1 million to help Puerto Ricans rebuild.

"Puerto Ricans are American citizens and today Puerto Rico needs our help. Hurricane Maria has devastated our island," J.Lo said at the press conference.

She previously appealed to Americans to lend a hand in a recent Instagram video.

"What's foremost on my mind and many others' is trying to figure out the best way to help," Lopez said in the clip regarding the devastation caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The damage is personal to Lopez, who was born in the Bronx, New York, to Puerto Rican parents and still has family on the island.

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow sisters and brothers in need #UnitedForPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico🇵🇷 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

"I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló," Lopez continued. "Together, we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean."

Now, she's let us know just how she plans to do that.

Kudos to Lopez for using her fame to spread awareness and her success to do some good for the hurricane victims.

To make your own donation, go to UnitedforPuertoRico.com.